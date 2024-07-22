Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Targa Resources stock opened at $137.04 on Monday. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $77.97 and a fifty-two week high of $137.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.27.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 6.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 61.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRGP. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Targa Resources from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TRGP

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $787,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,744,306.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Targa Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $787,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,744,306.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $304,083.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,691 shares of company stock valued at $6,197,632. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.