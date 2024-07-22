Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 219 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 542.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $719,561.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,300.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $539,785.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,788.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $719,561.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,300.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,259 shares of company stock valued at $5,344,014 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX stock opened at $77.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.18, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $48.35 and a 52 week high of $78.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.84.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.