Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 289 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,570 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 415 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 785.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 372 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE RIO opened at $63.90 on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.38.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.