Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 338.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Welltower

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Welltower Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of WELL stock opened at $107.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.18. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.38 and a 12-month high of $108.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.65.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 301.23%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

