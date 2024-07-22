Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,442 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFIV opened at $53.76 on Monday. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $55.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.02.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

