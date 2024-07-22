Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,643 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 377,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,192,000 after purchasing an additional 18,172 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 44,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 23,715 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 286.7% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 22,329 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $473,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period.

EMO stock opened at $41.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.38. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $43.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

