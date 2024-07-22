Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGGR. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 105,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,010,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,764,000 after purchasing an additional 230,570 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,590,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,896,000 after purchasing an additional 132,936 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 14,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period.

Shares of CGGR stock opened at $32.84 on Monday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $23.34 and a 12 month high of $34.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.24.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

