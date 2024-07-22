Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,348 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,070,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,745,000 after purchasing an additional 21,091 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 451,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,293,000 after buying an additional 27,326 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 55,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FV opened at $56.65 on Monday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.29.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0167 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

