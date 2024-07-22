Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 157 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 283.9% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKC opened at $73.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.97 and a 200 day moving average of $70.53. The company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.75. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $90.45.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MKC shares. Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

In related news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 2,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $207,386.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 2,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $207,386.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,944,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,732 shares of company stock valued at $7,982,386. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

