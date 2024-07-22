Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 252 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,423 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 15,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 781 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 32,853 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 918,879 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $211,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $269.29 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $167.21 and a 52-week high of $296.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $273.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.43. The firm has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Argus increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $247.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.54.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

