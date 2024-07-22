Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 333 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 12,672 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 26.7% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 52,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 11,053 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth $1,195,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 264,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 58,171 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS UJAN opened at $37.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $202.30 million, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.92 and a 200-day moving average of $35.96.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

