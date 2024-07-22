Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 483 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Veralto by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in Veralto by 2.7% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Veralto by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Veralto by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLTO. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Veralto in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veralto has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,399.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veralto Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:VLTO opened at $98.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.35. Veralto Co. has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $102.58.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

