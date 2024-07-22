Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 51,473 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 75.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,744 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 51,473 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RF. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 62,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $583,000. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on RF. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.39.

Regions Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of RF stock opened at $22.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.31. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $22.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William C. Rhodes III bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $968,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

