Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,381 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 24.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,381 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,228,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,128,000 after buying an additional 183,185 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,696,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,692,000 after acquiring an additional 187,293 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,001,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,624,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCP stock opened at $20.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.45. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.58.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0692 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

