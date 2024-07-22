Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Takes $331,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Price Performance

RSPN opened at $46.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $710.40 million, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.24. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.11 and a 200-day moving average of $45.49.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.