Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Takes $369,000 Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of XME opened at $62.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.52. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $48.01 and a 52 week high of $65.37.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

