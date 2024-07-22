Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIGB. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 381.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $230,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

GIGB opened at $45.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.37. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $41.92 and a 1 year high of $46.53.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

