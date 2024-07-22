Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter worth about $276,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 12.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 81,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 121,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 8,656 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of POCT stock opened at $38.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.45. The stock has a market cap of $627.07 million, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.37.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.