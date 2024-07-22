Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Bank of America from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Loop Capital lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.07.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on KNX

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

KNX traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.68 and its 200-day moving average is $52.27. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $60.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 74.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 908.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,181,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,086,000 after buying an additional 3,767,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,232,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,715,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $906,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,296 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 225.2% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 865,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,881,000 after purchasing an additional 599,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4,385.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 391,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,563,000 after purchasing an additional 382,646 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.