Krispy Kreme, Inc. (DNUT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 24th

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th.

Krispy Kreme has a payout ratio of 34.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Krispy Kreme to earn $0.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.8%.

Krispy Kreme Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DNUT opened at $11.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.59. Krispy Kreme has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $17.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $442.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.87 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.31.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

