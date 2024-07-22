Kroger (NYSE:KR) PT Raised to $72.00 at Argus

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Argus from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kroger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

Kroger Stock Up 0.4 %

KR stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.72. The company had a trading volume of 726,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,185,173. The company has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.45. Kroger has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $58.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. Kroger had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $45.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kroger will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $368,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,091.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $832,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,696 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,681.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $368,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,615,091.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,796 shares of company stock worth $3,118,767 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 255.6% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 101.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

