Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (BWG) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 24th

Jul 22nd, 2024

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWGGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Down 1.5 %

BWG stock opened at $8.51 on Monday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.36.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

