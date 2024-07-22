Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $174.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $180.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $183.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $164.00 price target (down previously from $174.00) on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.88.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $170.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.60. Lennar has a 1 year low of $102.90 and a 1 year high of $177.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 4.93.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Equities analysts forecast that Lennar will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total transaction of $1,512,938.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at $20,927,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,176 shares of company stock worth $4,841,039. 9.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Lennar by 6,297.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 662,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,706,000 after purchasing an additional 651,924 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $61,807,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 575,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,889,000 after buying an additional 351,698 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 354,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,866,000 after buying an additional 174,981 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $28,998,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

