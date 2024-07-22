Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Shares Gap Down to $33.45

Shares of Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.45, but opened at $32.67. Life360 shares last traded at $32.29, with a volume of 8,082 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Life360 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised Life360 to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Life360 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Life360 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.

Get Life360 alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIF

Life360 Trading Down 1.7 %

Life360 Company Profile

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Life360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.