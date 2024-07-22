Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,711 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.21% of Lightwave Logic worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lightwave Logic by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lightwave Logic by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Lightwave Logic by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 315,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Lightwave Logic by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lightwave Logic alerts:

Lightwave Logic Trading Down 6.9 %

NASDAQ LWLG opened at $3.52 on Monday. Lightwave Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $7.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.93.

About Lightwave Logic

Lightwave Logic ( NASDAQ:LWLG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

(Free Report)

Lightwave Logic, Inc focuses on the development of photonic devices and electro-optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications, telecommunications, and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in the designing and synthesizing of organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lightwave Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightwave Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.