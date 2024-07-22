Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Lincoln National worth $6,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,026,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,688,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,789 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at $19,350,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 2,549.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 719,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,413,000 after buying an additional 692,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 860,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,467,000 after buying an additional 473,371 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

LNC opened at $31.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.61 and its 200-day moving average is $29.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.84. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $33.33.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.50%. On average, analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on LNC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Lincoln National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 55,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $1,795,486.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,457,165.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Further Reading

