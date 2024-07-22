LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Holdings Reduced by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,046,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94,103 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.43% of LPL Financial worth $1,861,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $200,497,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 286.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 828,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,553,000 after purchasing an additional 613,792 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 774,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,245,000 after purchasing an additional 364,597 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 12,785.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 234,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,382,000 after buying an additional 232,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in LPL Financial by 159.5% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 298,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,779,000 after buying an additional 183,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

LPL Financial stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $213.43. The stock had a trading volume of 591,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,138. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.18 and a fifty-two week high of $289.88. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $272.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 55.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $254.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $322.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.20.

Insider Activity

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total value of $1,574,288.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,546,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

