Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Melius

Melius started coverage on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Melius’ price target points to a potential upside of 21.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Lyft from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Fox Advisors upgraded Lyft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Lyft from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Vertical Research upgraded Lyft to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Lyft from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $12.34 on Monday. Lyft has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average is $15.56.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $41,430.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 47,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,814.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $142,330.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,536.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $41,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 47,778 shares in the company, valued at $659,814.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,333 shares of company stock worth $680,974 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Lyft during the second quarter valued at $3,315,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Lyft during the second quarter valued at $258,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 401.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 326,779 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 261,582 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lyft by 6.1% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,854 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Lyft by 26.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

