Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $4,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. River Global Investors LLP increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 14,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Performance

Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $196.82 on Monday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $164.79 and a fifty-two week high of $215.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 200.84 and a beta of 0.96.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($1.21). Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

