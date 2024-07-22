Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) PT Lowered to $34.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.01% from the company’s previous close.

MGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.56. 394,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,756,020. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $19.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.62.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $319.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.21 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $306,960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,164,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,539,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 393.9% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 83,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

