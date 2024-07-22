Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masimo

In other news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.17, for a total transaction of $5,446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,475.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masimo Stock Down 0.6 %

MASI stock opened at $106.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $75.22 and a 1-year high of $153.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.63 and a beta of 0.97.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Masimo had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MASI. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $145.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Masimo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masimo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.57.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

