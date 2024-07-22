MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) PT Raised to $122.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MTZ. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on MasTec from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on MasTec from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.62.

MTZ traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,956. MasTec has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $123.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -773.21 and a beta of 1.65.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,579,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other MasTec news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $304,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,742.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,579,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in MasTec by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,439,000 after acquiring an additional 502,039 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,036,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,454,000 after purchasing an additional 144,180 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in MasTec by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 105,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after buying an additional 21,564 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of MasTec by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 343,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,975,000 after buying an additional 18,402 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

