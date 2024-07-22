Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the fourth quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Matthews International by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MATW opened at $27.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Matthews International Co. has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $48.86.

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $471.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.38 million. Matthews International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 1.77%. Analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Matthews International’s payout ratio is 90.57%.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

