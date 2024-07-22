McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Lowered to $265.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $285.00 to $265.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 3.00% from the stock’s previous close.

MCD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.57.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $257.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $185.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.84. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,593 shares of company stock worth $1,472,518 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $2,684,899,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 141,160.9% in the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,613,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,664,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609,736 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 66.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,471,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,542,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,769 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 10,702.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,174,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $644,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $348,206,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

