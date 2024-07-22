MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.56

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.56 and last traded at $26.40, with a volume of 33741 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MDU. Argus raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

MDU Resources Group Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 11.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. MDU Resources Group's revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.37%.

Insider Activity at MDU Resources Group

In related news, insider Rob L. Johnson purchased 36,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $923,968.86. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,639.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 16,070.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

About MDU Resources Group

(Get Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

