Mereo BioPharma Group’s (MREO) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 82.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MREO. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W raised shares of Mereo BioPharma Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

MREO traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.84. The stock had a trading volume of 256,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,594. Mereo BioPharma Group has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.38.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

In other Mereo BioPharma Group news, insider John A. Lewicki sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $27,365.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,016.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mereo BioPharma Group news, insider John A. Lewicki sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $27,365.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,016.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexandra Hughes-Wilson sold 100,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $298,283.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,568 shares in the company, valued at $96,726.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,752 shares of company stock valued at $576,214. Corporate insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 581,066.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

