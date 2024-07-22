Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 4,411.3% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 518,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,275,000 after purchasing an additional 506,992 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $38,165,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 818.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 278,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,151,000 after acquiring an additional 248,140 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $5,502,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 101,993 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,747,000 after buying an additional 56,709 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $85.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.58 and a 12 month high of $88.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.88.

Insider Activity at Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $323.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.57 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,062,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,235. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $613,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,935.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,062,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMSI. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MMSI

Merit Medical Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.