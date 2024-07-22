MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Announces Earnings Results

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $59.67 million for the quarter. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 13.15%.

MCBS opened at $29.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.46. MetroCity Bankshares has a 52-week low of $18.81 and a 52-week high of $29.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $747.73 million, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. MetroCity Bankshares’s payout ratio is 40.61%.

In other MetroCity Bankshares news, Director Don Leung sold 26,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $746,842.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,055,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,073,228.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Sam Sang-Koo Shim purchased 1,420 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $34,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 625,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,000,384. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Don Leung sold 26,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $746,842.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,055,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,073,228.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,015 shares of company stock valued at $96,066 and sold 94,587 shares valued at $2,701,878. 27.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on MetroCity Bankshares from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

