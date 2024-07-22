MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Announces Earnings Results

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $59.67 million for the quarter. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 13.15%.
MCBS opened at $29.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.46. MetroCity Bankshares has a 52-week low of $18.81 and a 52-week high of $29.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $747.73 million, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.60.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. MetroCity Bankshares’s payout ratio is 40.61%.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on MetroCity Bankshares from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.
MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
