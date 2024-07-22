Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Position Cut by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,507,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,501 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.72% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $3,338,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 933,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,132,891,000 after purchasing an additional 27,386 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 169.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $763,764,000 after purchasing an additional 360,786 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $320,847,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,007 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $330,169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $239,174,000 after acquiring an additional 44,847 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded up $13.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,357.82. The company had a trading volume of 33,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,695. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $928.49 and a twelve month high of $1,535.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,426.44 and its 200-day moving average is $1,309.62.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 662.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total transaction of $458,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,510,705.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total transaction of $1,618,067.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,691.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total transaction of $458,529.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,510,705.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,849 over the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTD. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price (up from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,301.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

