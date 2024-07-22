Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP decreased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTD traded up $13.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,358.21. The company had a trading volume of 31,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,683. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $928.49 and a 1-year high of $1,535.86. The company has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,426.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,309.62.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.69 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective (up from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,301.25.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total transaction of $437,121.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,160,041.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total transaction of $437,121.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,160,041.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total value of $1,618,067.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,691.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,849. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

