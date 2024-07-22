Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stake Reduced by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 230.7% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.72.

Micron Technology Stock Down 2.7 %

MU opened at $114.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.75 and a twelve month high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.57) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently -32.39%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total transaction of $4,412,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,497,041.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total transaction of $4,412,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,497,041.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,730 shares of company stock worth $30,218,549. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

