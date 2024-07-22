Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.8% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,208,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Zega Financial LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Elite Life Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Elite Life Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 271,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,328,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.89.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,343 shares of company stock worth $14,137,789 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.1 %

JPM opened at $209.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $217.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.57 and its 200 day moving average is $190.54. The stock has a market cap of $602.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.66%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

