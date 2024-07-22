MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Up to $17.14

Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.14, but opened at $17.81. MINISO Group shares last traded at $18.17, with a volume of 122,134 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.40.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MINISO Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $515.70 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in MINISO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in MINISO Group by 3,098.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MINISO Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MINISO Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in MINISO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

