Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Parsons were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,011,000 after purchasing an additional 42,531 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,075,000. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 14.1% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 437,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,324,000 after purchasing an additional 54,200 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 872.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 35,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Parsons alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PSN. Raymond James upgraded shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Parsons from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Parsons from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Parsons in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Parsons Stock Performance

Parsons stock opened at $77.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 430.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Parsons Co. has a 12 month low of $46.97 and a 12 month high of $85.44.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Parsons had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Research analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Parsons Profile

(Free Report)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.