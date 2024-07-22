Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,101 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of TTM Technologies worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,299,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,216,000 after acquiring an additional 121,498 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,941,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,697,000 after acquiring an additional 96,265 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,051,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 934,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,774,000 after acquiring an additional 40,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,616,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on TTMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on TTM Technologies from $20.75 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, TTM Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $21.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,054.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.49. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $22.70.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $570.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.01 million. TTM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Research analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 6,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $131,860.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TTM Technologies news, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $450,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,727.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 6,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $131,860.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,721 shares of company stock worth $2,339,678 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

