Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,037 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Lion Electric worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LEV. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Lion Electric by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 12,712 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Lion Electric by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 103,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 17,285 shares during the period. 52.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $1.70 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. B. Riley raised shares of Lion Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $3.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.74.

Lion Electric Stock Performance

Lion Electric stock opened at $0.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.29. The Lion Electric Company has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 43.21% and a negative return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $55.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.82 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Lion Electric Company will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lion Electric

(Free Report)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.