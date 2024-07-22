Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 7,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

AIT opened at $203.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.96 and a 200 day moving average of $187.95. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.38 and a 52-week high of $212.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.08. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 650 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total transaction of $127,861.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

