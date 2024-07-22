Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 10.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,074,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,697,000 after purchasing an additional 385,271 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth about $15,533,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,065,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,663,000 after purchasing an additional 260,946 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth about $5,574,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP boosted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 530,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,215,000 after purchasing an additional 123,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

PRCT stock opened at $67.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.16 and a 200-day moving average of $55.18. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $77.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.83 and a beta of 1.00.

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.58 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 66.12% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. PROCEPT BioRobotics’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 10,000 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total transaction of $621,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,708.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 20,000 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 10,000 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total transaction of $621,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,708.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,478 shares of company stock valued at $5,515,482. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRCT shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.60.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

