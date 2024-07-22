Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,910 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 2.4% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 279,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

PSNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.50 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.98.

Shares of NASDAQ PSNY opened at $0.87 on Monday. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $4.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.38.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

