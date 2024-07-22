Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,054 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Rocket Lab USA worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 1,044.9% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 14,037 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 12,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Rocket Lab USA Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB opened at $5.20 on Monday. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $8.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.46.

Insider Activity at Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.98 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a negative net margin of 64.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 29,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $122,489.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 666,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,030.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rocket Lab USA news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 29,026 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $122,489.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 666,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,030.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $268,092.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,383,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,839,116.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RKLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $6.00 to $5.45 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

About Rocket Lab USA

(Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.